Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 97.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE QS opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $13.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,456 shares of company stock valued at $944,905. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
