Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,951 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 3.9 %

CATC opened at $65.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $517.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.60. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $73.68.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.83%.

Insider Transactions at Cambridge Bancorp

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

