Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 509 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

