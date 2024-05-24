Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 79,145 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,145 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 94,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

