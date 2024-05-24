Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$6,499,680.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total value of C$6,499,680.00.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$10.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$5.91 and a 12-month high of C$11.22. The company has a market cap of C$13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

