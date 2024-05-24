Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.67

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $3.79. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 12,330 shares trading hands.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

