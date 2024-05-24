Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.65

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $3.76. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 124,680 shares trading hands.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.0847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.