KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 162,623 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 114,579 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE KWEB opened at $29.93 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.63.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.