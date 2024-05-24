Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 31st. Analysts expect Laurentian Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of C$258.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.80 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$27.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.72. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$24.92 and a one year high of C$48.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.01.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

