Longitude Cayman Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 120,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $2,599,000. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 22,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $173.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

