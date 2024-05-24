LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,303 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 805.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 923,922 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $5,461,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in LSB Industries by 50.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,508,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 503,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,477,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other LSB Industries news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $274,254.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSB Industries stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.64. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $693.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.10.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LXU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

