Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $492.00 to $397.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.48.

Shares of LULU opened at $299.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.28 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

