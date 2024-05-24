MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Holdings Reduced by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.98.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $16,578,083.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,328,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,972,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $16,578,083.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,328,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,972,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,318 shares of company stock valued at $33,344,055. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

