Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Insider Lord Ashcroft Buys 3,422,809 Shares

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) insider Lord Ashcroft bought 3,422,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,756,993.32 ($23,839,594.97).
Marlowe Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MRL opened at GBX 580 ($7.37) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 520.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 455.13. Marlowe plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310 ($3.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 680 ($8.64). The firm has a market cap of £561.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3,866.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Marlowe from GBX 720 ($9.15) to GBX 710 ($9.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
About Marlowe
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
Featured Stories
