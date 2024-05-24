Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,672 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,127 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,366 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $102,847,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 176.5% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,457,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of MRVL opened at $75.02 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

