Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stake Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merus were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Merus alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 945,871 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,358,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Merus by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 167,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 86,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Merus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. Merus has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $52.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Merus

Merus Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.