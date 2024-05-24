Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.96

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and traded as high as $9.98. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 10,191 shares traded.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 75.36% and a net margin of 86.57%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0192 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.03%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,099 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 2.26% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

