Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Microsoft by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 479,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 38,970 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $427.00 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $433.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Microsoft



Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

