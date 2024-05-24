Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,953 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.8% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 647.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.70.

MSFT opened at $427.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $433.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

