Mint (CVE:MIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36.

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

