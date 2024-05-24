Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $188,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,901 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Shopify by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,334,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,540 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shopify Stock Down 1.8 %

SHOP opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

