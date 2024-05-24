Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,003 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.