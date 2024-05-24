Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 163 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLKB opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 193.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $429,241.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,760,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,169.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $429,241.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,060 shares in the company, valued at $29,760,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

