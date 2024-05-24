Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Up 3.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Modine Manufacturing traded as high as $101.13 and last traded at $99.84. 180,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 948,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.75.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

