MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.25

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.48 ($0.03). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03), with a volume of 31,617 shares trading hands.
MySale Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £23.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.82.
MySale Group Company Profile
MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company operates online shopping outlets, which offers consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.
