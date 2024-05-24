National Bank Financial Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Underperform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

