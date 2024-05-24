Needham & Company LLC Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $850.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,125.95.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $889.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $698.74. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $298.06 and a 12-month high of $1,063.20.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $3,922,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

