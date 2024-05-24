Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Raised to $48.00 at Scotiabank

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $46.50 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Newmont by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Newmont by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 427,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

