NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $25.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 174.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 29,793 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.