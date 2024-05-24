Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.83.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $237.90 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $208.91 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.41.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

