NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. CWM LLC increased its position in NOV by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in NOV by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in NOV by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Up 0.2 %

NOV stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

NOV Increases Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. NOV’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

