NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $1,200.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,125.95.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $1,063.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $889.46 and a 200 day moving average of $698.74.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

