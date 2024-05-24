NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $1,250.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,125.95.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $889.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $698.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $1,063.20.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,190.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $12,621,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.8% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

