NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $1,288.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,125.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $889.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $698.74. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $1,063.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,639,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.