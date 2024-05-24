NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,000.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,125.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $889.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $698.74. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $1,063.20.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.