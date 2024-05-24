NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $1,000.00 to $1,160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,125.95.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $1,063.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $889.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA shares are set to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

