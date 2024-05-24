NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,200.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,125.95.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $298.06 and a 1 year high of $1,063.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $889.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,621,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

