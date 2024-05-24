NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,125.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 9.3 %

NVDA stock opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $889.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $698.74. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $298.06 and a 12 month high of $1,063.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,190.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,621,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.8% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.