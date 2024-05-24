NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,350.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,125.95.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $889.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $698.74. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $298.06 and a 1 year high of $1,063.20.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,639,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

