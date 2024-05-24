NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Argus from $950.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,125.95.

NVDA stock opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $889.46 and its 200 day moving average is $698.74. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $298.06 and a 12-month high of $1,063.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,190.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.2% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,621,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

