NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,125.95.

NVIDIA Stock Up 9.3 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,063.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $889.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $698.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

