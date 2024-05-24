NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,250.00 at Craig Hallum

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $850.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,125.95.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $889.46 and its 200-day moving average is $698.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $298.06 and a 12-month high of $1,063.20.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,190.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $12,621,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

