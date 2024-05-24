NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,260.00 at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $1,030.00 to $1,260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,125.95.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $889.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $698.74. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $1,063.20.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

