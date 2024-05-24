NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,320.00 at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,125.95.

NVIDIA stock opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $1,063.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $889.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $698.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

