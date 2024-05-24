NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $1,100.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,125.95.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $889.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $698.74. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $1,063.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

