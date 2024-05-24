Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3,098.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

OPI stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $111.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.92). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.60%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

