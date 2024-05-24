One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.12

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.15 ($0.05). One Media iP Group shares last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05), with a volume of 217,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.90 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 0.06 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

