OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of OSW opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,150,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,248.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,642 shares of company stock worth $917,402 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

