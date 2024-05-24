Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $361.29

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 361.29 ($4.59) and traded as high as GBX 379.12 ($4.82). Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 376 ($4.78), with a volume of 89,805 shares trading hands.
Pacific Assets Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £448.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,520.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 361.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 362.45.
Pacific Assets Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Pacific Assets’s previous dividend of $2.30. Pacific Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,000.00%.
About Pacific Assets
Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
