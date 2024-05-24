Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,677 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 104.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 190,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 97,255 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 100,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 25.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.17. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.09 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 15,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $229,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,069 shares in the company, valued at $567,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

